Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4,595 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 290.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

