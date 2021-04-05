Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.15. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,473. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,650,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,609,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

