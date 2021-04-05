Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:NCV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. 532,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,699. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

