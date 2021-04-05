Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VITL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of VITL opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,236 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $49,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $40,578,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

