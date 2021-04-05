Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,750. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.