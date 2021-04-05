Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 168,834 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1,664.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,008 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after buying an additional 766,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

