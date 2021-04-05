Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

