Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,802.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,416 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,264. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $185.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.