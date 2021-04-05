Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of IRM opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

