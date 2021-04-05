Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in CNOOC by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE:CEO opened at $121.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. CNOOC Limited has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

There is no company description available for CNOOC Ltd.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.