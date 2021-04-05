Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $65.36 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,137,331. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.