Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

