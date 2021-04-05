Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 10,150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.04. 152,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

