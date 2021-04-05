Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,378. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

