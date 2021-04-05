Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

