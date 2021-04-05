Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.75 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

