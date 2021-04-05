Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Truist

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPG. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.