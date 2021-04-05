Wells Fargo & Company Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

FITB stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

