Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.18 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

