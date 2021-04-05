Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $38.14 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

