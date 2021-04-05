Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 121,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $10.28 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

