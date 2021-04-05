Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 961 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

