Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of QCR worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in QCR by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $759.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

