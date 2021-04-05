Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NYSE WLK opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

