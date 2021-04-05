William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $22,660.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $571.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

