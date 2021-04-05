WPP (NYSE:WPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.03

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

