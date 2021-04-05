Wrapped NXM Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $57.67 or 0.00097801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $96.71 million and $16.80 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

