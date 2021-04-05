W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 7.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 78,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,481,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

