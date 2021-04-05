Xend Finance (XEND) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.01 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00304814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.00752530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,271.92 or 0.99796318 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,911,582 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

