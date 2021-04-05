Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,149,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,004,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 267,541 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $104.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

