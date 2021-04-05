yearn.finance II Price Reaches $1,054.18 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00683527 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028268 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

