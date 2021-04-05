Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

