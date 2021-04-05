Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to announce sales of $253.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.84 million to $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 97,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

