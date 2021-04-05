Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $3.78 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $235.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.