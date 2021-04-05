Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report $533.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.06 million. Twilio reported sales of $364.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,703 shares of company stock valued at $84,436,825. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Twilio by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 103.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.04 on Monday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.