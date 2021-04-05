Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.20. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $20.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $225.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.