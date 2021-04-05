Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce sales of $11.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $375.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

