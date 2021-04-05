Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE PSXP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.