Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings of $7.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $3,743,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 130,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

