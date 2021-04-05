Zacks: Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Polaris posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

