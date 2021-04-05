Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.25 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $560.94 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

