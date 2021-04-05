Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

