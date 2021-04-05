Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.93 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $157.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

