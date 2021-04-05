Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,548. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

