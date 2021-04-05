Zacks Investment Management Has $124.33 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $124,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 270.3% in the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,452,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 83,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 329,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 247,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

