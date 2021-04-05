Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

