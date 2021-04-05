Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.