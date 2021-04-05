Zcash (ZEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $933.71 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $191.33 or 0.00325961 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $933.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00120624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,488,056 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

