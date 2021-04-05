Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the highest is $4.42. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $15.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.16. 9,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $170.63 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

