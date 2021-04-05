Zero (ZER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Zero has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $39,138.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00334100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00091892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,846,580 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

